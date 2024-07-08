Pakistan: Fire breaks out at stock exchange building in Karachi

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) A fire broke out at the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday, local media reported.

According to the rescue officials, the fire was soon brought under control, and the cooling process of the building is underway, reports Dawn.

No loss of life has been reported till now.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the stock exchange building on Chundrigar Road, Karachi, due to a short circuit.

A rescue official mentioned that two fire brigade trucks reached the spot to control the situation as soon as the information was received.

Later, a total of six fire brigades had reached the building to douse the blaze.

Following the incident, trading was suspended at the stock exchange.

Investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

