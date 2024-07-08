Thwarted Ukrainian attempt to hijack Tu-22M3 strategic bomber: Russia

Moscow, July 8 (IANS) Russia stopped an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to organise a hijack of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber abroad, local media reported on Monday, citing Federal Security Service (FSB).

TASS news agency quoted an FSB statement as saying that the agency also found the involvement of NATO special services in preparing and implementing the operation.

The Ukrainian intelligence planned to recruit a Russian military pilot for a monetary reward and the promise of Italian citizenship to persuade him to fly and land the missile carrier in Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the FSB statement.

During the operation, the Russian counterintelligence also received information that helped to deliver a fire strike at a Ukrainian air base, it said.

The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic missile carrier bomber with variable-sweep wings designed to strike sea and land targets with guided missiles and bombs. It can carry both nuclear and conventional bombs and missiles.

