Pakistan central bank's forex reserves rise by $18mn

Islamabad, March 17 (IANS) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves have increased by $18 million.

During the week ending on March 10, total foreign exchange reserves of the SBP rose to around $4.3 billion, Xinhua news agency quoted the bank as saying on Thursday.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.5 billion, the SBP added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country reached about $9.8 billion, according to the central bank.

