Clerics disapprove of Mehbooba Mufti's temple visit

Saharanpur, March 17 (IANS) Clerics of Darul Uloom Deoband have expressed displeasure over PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti's purported 'puja' at the Navagraha temple in Uttar Pradesh's Poonch district.

The clerics said that the "tradition of another religion is against their faith".

Vice Chancellor of madrassa Jamia Sheikh-ul Hind, Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi, said: "Muslims should follow their religion only. There is no permission as per the Sharia to adopt traditions of other religions."

He however added that this was not a 'fatwa', but his personal view.

"If anyone (Muslim) chooses other religious practices, then it is not appropriate. The country is free, and everyone knows about what is right and wrong," he added.

Patron of Jamiat Dawat-ul Muslimeen, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, said: "Rules of the religion should be followed."

