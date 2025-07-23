Pakistan: 10 more killed as rains wreak havoc, death toll climbs to 252

Islamabad, July 23 (IANS) As torrential rainfall continues to wreak havoc, 10 more people have lost their lives in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the onset of the monsoon season to 252. Nearly 611 have been injured due to torrential rains, devastating floods, and storms that have swept across Pakistan, the country's leading daily, 'The Express Tribune' reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), four deaths were reported in Punjab, four in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and two in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. The latest death toll showcases a significant increase from the previous count of 242 reported on Tuesday.

The highest number of fatalities have been recorded in Punjab with 139 deaths, followed by 60 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Other affected regions include Sindh which has reported 24 fatalities while 16 deaths have been recorded in Balochistan.

Six people, including four children, were swept away by the floods in Islamabad. Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan has reported five deaths while two fatalities have been recorded in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per the NDMA, the fatalities include 121 children, 85 men and 46 women.

Meanwhile, the Tarbela Dam administration has issued a high alert as a significant flood wave is approaching. The water level of the dam has reached 1530 feet, near its 1550-feet capacity.

Amid the deteriorating conditions, the Tourism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set up a flood emergency response unit in tourist areas following the instructions given by Advisor Zahid Chanzeb. Units have been activated in Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions while leaves of employees have been cancelled. Tourist police and helpline 1422 have been mobilised for providing assistance to people. Officials have said that rainfall is expected to continue until July 25 and asked people to remain alert and avoid flood-prone zones.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an advisory for July 23 and 24, warning that heavy rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams across Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, , Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and PoK.

The Met office has warned that urban flooding is a concern in Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Okara, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, where heavy rainfall is likely to overwhelm drainage systems. Local authorities are monitoring low-lying areas for potential urban flooding, especially as drainage systems face pressure from increased moisture levels and seasonal runoff.

The threat of landslides and mudslides remains high in mountainous areas of Murree, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoK, Galliyat, PoGB. PMD officials have advised people against non-essential travel in these regions during the forecast period.

According to forecasts for Wednesday and Thursday, rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoK, Islamabad, Punjab, PoGB and northeast Balochistan, with very heavy rainfall likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoGB, Potohar region, northeast Punjab and PoK.

