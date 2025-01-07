Pak-based terror handler’s property in J&K seized

Srinagar, Jan 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police in South Kashmir's Awantipora have attached an immovable property (4 Marlas of land) situated at Syedabad Pastoona Tral worth lakhs of rupees belonging to a terror handler based in Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

The terror handler has been identified as Mubashir Ahmad, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral.

The action was taken under section 25 of the UAPA Act.

"The property was identified as belonging to a terror handler during an investigation/enquiry conducted by Awantipora Police," the police said.

"Pertinently, the Pak-based terrorist handler Mubashir Ahmad is involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition for activating local terror networks. The operation reaffirms the commitment of J&K Police to combat the terror activities," the police added.

The move is part of a major crackdown by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against terrorists operating from Pakistan.

In a similar operation, J&K Police on Tuesday attached property worth Rs 1 crore under the Prevention of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Anantnag district.

Police said that in a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, Anantnag Police attached the double-storey residential house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar of Satkipora village.

The property, built on one Kanal of land valued at approximately Rs 1 crore was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to the proceeds of drug trafficking.

On November 28 in a major breakthrough against terror networks, District Police Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir successfully attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

Security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K. These operations followed some dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists after the peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K.

Intelligence agencies say that the peaceful conduct of elections witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan. The agencies say the terror handlers have directed terrorists in J&K to give the dying terrorism its last push in the Union Territory.

