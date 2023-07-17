Pak Army terms TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan as major concern

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The top brass of the Pakistan Army has said that sanctuaries and liberty of action available to terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups of that ilk in Afghanistan is one of the major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan, media reports.



The statement came after the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday, Geo News reported.

“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan,” read the statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal security environment and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism, the ISPR added, Geo News reported.

The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

“Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security,” the ISPR quoted Gen Munir as saying.

Last week, the Pakistan Army said it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in the neighbouring nation and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers embraced martyrdom in two attacks, Geo News reported.

