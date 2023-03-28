'Paan Dukaniya' in 'Bholaa' will be a big party anthem, feels Raai Laxmi

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Raai Laxmi, who has been part of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films besides doing a few movies in Kannada and Hindi, has shared her experience of doing a dance number -- 'Paan Dukaniya' -- in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film ‘Bholaa.

The actress said the audience will surely love this track which also features Deepak Dobriyal opposite her.

Laxmi, who has been part of some popular songs in the South such as 'Ole Ole' from the film 'In Ghost House Inn', 'Lucky Lucky Rai' from 'Balupu', and 'Ratthaalu' from 'Khiladi No. 150', among others, is now excited about her latest track in 'Bholaa'.

In the song, Laxmi sports a rustic look in what is calls a 'desi dance number' involving a lot of energy and fast dance moves. Along with the dance number, there is also an action sequence that is happening in the movie.

Sharing her experience of shooting the dance number, Laxmi said: "Apart from being a sizzling desi dance number, 'Paan Dukaniya' is also an important part of the film's narrative as it takes the story forward."

"I had a whale of a time performing the energetic dance number, especially the signature step which is surely going to be lapped up by the youth and dance enthusiasts. I'm sure it's going to be a big party anthem," Laxmi added.

