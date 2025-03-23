Ozzy Osbourne's gigantic plans for comeback gig revealed

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) The Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, has huge plans for his comeback gig despite him not being in the best of shape.

Ozzy, who is referred to as the 'Prince of Darkness', plans to perform on a throne for the gig, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The Black Metal legend, who is unable to stand for long periods or walk around without aid, may even fly over the crowd in the special chair for his Villa Park farewell on July 5.

Band guitarist and long term friend Zakk Wylde let slip the plan for the surprise when the Brummie reunites with Black Sabbath and performs solo hits.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', he also claimed 76-year-old Ozzy may do a u-turn on making the Aston Villa show the end, potentially doing a tour in 2026.

"The game plan is, let's hope this is what happens, you always gotta stay on the bright side of life, because Oz was singing at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing," he said.

"Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing Mama, I'm Coming Home, and it sounded great. So hopefully we'll just do this, and then Oz will go, 'Let's just fire up the machine again and we'll do another tour.' With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, (where he) shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that. So if Oz has a great time and it's just, like, 'I wanna go out on the road again’, it's just, like, 'Good. Let's do it again'."

The Back To The Beginning concert is the hottest ticket in town, selling out in just 16 minutes.

It will see a reunion for Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward after 20 years apart.

Other artists with Ozzy include a supergroup of musicians, including Duff McKagan and Slash from Guns N' Roses, Billy Corgan, Wolfgang Van Halen, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith and Sammy Hagar.

