Owaisi's politics centred around hatred: RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari on 'Jai Palestine' remarks

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Wednesday criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of promoting politics centred around "hatred."

Mrityunjay Tiwari's comments came in response to Owaisi chanting "Jai Palestine" while taking the oath as a Lok Sabha MP.

"Spreading hatred is common to both Owaisi and the BJP," the RJD leader said, adding, "One BJP MP also chanted 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' after taking oath in the Lok Sabha. What is happening to the secular nature of the country, where we respect and accept all religions? If people, especially those in power, start saying things like this, it will be the most unfortunate situation."

He further emphasised the need for responsible behaviour among those in power, calling for "strict actions against individuals making divisive statements."

Mrityunjay Tiwari also highlighted the rising crime in Bihar. He pointed out that the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has been consistently raising concerns about the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

"Tejashwi Yadav has been repeatedly questioning how crime is on the rise in the state, with criminals roaming freely. Bihar is drowning in crime, but the people in power remain silent on the issue," he stated while talking to IANS.

Challenging the JD(U)-led state government, the RJD leader said, "We challenge them to present the crime data of their tenure, and we will present ours. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who repeatedly claimed of jungle raj in Bihar, can compare that data."

Mrityunjay Tiwari concluded by emphasising Tejashwi Yadav's efforts to hold the government accountable, noting, "Every day, Tejashwi Yadav is showing the mirror to the government. Every day, cases of theft, rape, and murder unfold. Criminals are ruling the state while the state government and the administration are not able to do anything."

