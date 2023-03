March 26, 2023

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the LVM3 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Sunday morning. " My best wishes and congratulations to the team at ISRO on the successful launch of the LVM3 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, #AndhraPradesh.