Over 20 lakh to perform yoga in Haryana on June 21

Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken a step towards building a “Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana” by embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day.

As a result of this initiative, more than 20 lakh people across the state will participate in yoga sessions on June 21.

An official spokesperson said yoga programmes will be organised in all 22 districts and 121 blocks of the state on June 21. More than 20 lakh citizens will come together to practice yoga. So far, over 12.10 lakh people have registered themselves through the portal to participate.

As part of the “Harit Yoga” campaign to promote environmental awareness, more than 70,000 saplings have already been planted. The state-level main event will be held at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, where Chief Minister Saini and other dignitaries will participate in yoga exercises along with thousands of practitioners, in the presence of yoga guru Swami Ramdev.

Notably, in 2014, Prime Minister Modi introduced yoga on the global stage at the United Nations General Assembly. With support from 177 countries, June 21 was declared International Yoga Day, through which India offered the world a path of peace, health, and harmony.

This year’s Yoga Day theme highlights Yoga’s role in promoting physical, mental, and environmental well-being. It aligns with the global call for unity and sustainability, the spokesperson said.

The spokesman further said that to promote yoga at the grassroots, the state government has set a target of building 1,000 Vyayamshalas (gymnasiums) in rural areas.

So far, 714 have been completed, and 877 AYUSH yoga assistants have been appointed. Special yoga programmes will also be held in these Vyayamshalas on June 21.

