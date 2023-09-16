Over 12L affected by flood this year in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 16 (IANS) More than 12 lakh people in Assam have been affected by floods this year, state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said on Friday.

He mentioned that while the extent of the deluge's devastation is still being assessed, the data that is now available indicates that 12,95,642 people have been affected.

In response to a query from Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, Mohan stated that more than 23,000 households in 3,335 villages had been impacted.

According to the minister, 133 embankments are in danger of being breached and 37 embankments have suffered damage. At least 1,106 roads maintained by the Assam Public Works Department (PWD) as well as 101 bridges have been damaged by the floods.

"A total of 16,663 animals have died due to the flood so far. The state government has sanctioned Rs 137.2 crore towards gratuitous relief and Rs 25 lakh towards rehabilitation grant," Mohan said in the Assembly.

