Who was Sachin Chandwade? All About the 25-Year-Old Marathi Actor and His Tragic Suicide!

Sachin Chandwade, a promising 25 year old Marathi actor, has tragically passed away, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans in deep shock. He died by suicide at his residence in Parola in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on October 23, 2025.

He was initially rushed to a hospital nearby and later shifted to Dhule for further treatment, but he could not be saved. The news of his sudden demise has sparked conversations about the pressures faced by young artists trying to make a mark in the industry.

Everything to Know about Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade

Born and raised in Jalgaon, Sachin’s journey was one of passion and perseverance. Alongside his acting dreams, he held a job in Pune’s IT sector, working in an IT park as a software engineer. Balancing two demanding professions at such a young age reflected both his ambition and his strong desire to support himself while pursuing what he truly loved. His colleagues from both fields have remembered him as hardworking, humble and always eager to learn.

Sachin found national recognition through his role in the popular Netflix series Jamtara Season 2, where his performance received appreciation from viewers and critics alike. His appearance in the show hinted at the flourishing career that lay ahead. In addition to his on screen work, he remained deeply connected to cultural roots and artistic expression.

He performed with Pune’s well known Kalawant Dhol Tasha Pathak during Ganeshotsav celebrations, showcasing his love for traditional performing arts and his active involvement in cultural activities.

His next Marathi film titled Asurvan was already being promoted and gearing up for release. The anticipation surrounding the film highlighted the growing confidence filmmakers had in him as an emerging talent. The fact that he was gaining steady ground in cinema makes his untimely death even more heartbreaking for those who believed in his future.

Police have initiated necessary legal proceedings and have registered an accidental death report. However, his death has raised serious concern over mental health awareness in the entertainment world. With increasing competition, uncertainty and social scrutiny, young actors often deal with silent struggles that remain unnoticed until it is too late. Sachin’s passing is a painful reminder that emotional well being requires just as much attention as professional success.

Friends, co workers and fans mourn the loss of a bright young talent who had so much ahead of him. His story is one of potential, passion and dedication, and his absence will be felt deeply across the industry. As the film world grieves, Sachin Chandwade will be remembered not only for what he achieved but also for the dreams he was still chasing.