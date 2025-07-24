The Traitors OTT: No Retakes, No Scripts, Director Confirms

'The Traitors India' became an unexpected hit, appealing to both critics and fans with its mind games, real-time stress, and unadulterated drama. However, Nishant Nayak, a seasoned reality TV veteran who took on the difficult challenge of adapting a widely popular format for Indian audiences, was the creative force behind the immersive structure and elegant execution. Nishant talked candidly about directing the format, the reasons behind the lack of retakes, and how authenticity turned into the show's greatest asset in a recent interview.

The golden rule of The Traitors India was to avoid interacting with the contestants, which is what made the show intriguing. Nishant says this was one of the main reasons he found directing the show more interesting.

He continued by saying that, because his segments were shot independently, he was merely a guy rushing about the set with his camera crew and that the only person he kept in contact with was Karan Johar. Nishant disclosed that there were no retakes and that everything happened in real time. Shooting a show like this would also present challenges, as any missed shots would result in loss.

According to the director, shooting the treason was like shooting a live sport, and they had to rely only on their preparation and instincts. Nishant further disclosed that the team as a whole had to remain invisible and simply watch the competition between the competitors.

