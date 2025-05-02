Tourist Family OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sasikumar's Emotional Drama Online?

Tamil actor Sasikumar needs no introduction. You may not know his name, but you've seen at least one of his films. He was among the actors whose films consistently garnered high Total Viewers (TRPs) during weekend TV airings.

Sasikumar has demonstrated his acting prowess in films such as Subramaniapuram, Naadodigal, and the recently released Nandhan. He is not just an actor; he is also a director. He has written and helmed multiple Tamil films that ended up receiving massive praise from the audiences.

Now, after a small gap, Sasikumar has come up with a moving family drama named Tourist Family. This time, Sasikumar is paired opposite Simran, and the duo is earning widespread praise for their subtle act as a husband and wife of a middle-class family. Despite clashing with a big film like Retro, audiences have remained intact for Tourist Family, and there is a lot of anticipation about when the film will release on streaming.

Tourist Family on OTT: When and Where to Watch the Film?

Producer Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios confirmed that the decision to clash with Retro wasn't intentional but due to the pressure of the OTT. With the advent of streaming platforms, control has shifted from the producers to these OTT giants.

Ganesan, who previously produced Good Night and Lover, is highly likely to have made a deal with the popular OTT platform JioHotstar. The movie will reportedly release on JioHotstar after the end of its theatrical run. Sticking to the 4-week window, Tourist Family might end up streaming by the first week of June, and it remains to be seen if Hotstar has any other plans when it comes to making it available for its audiences.