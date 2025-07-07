Thunderbolts OTT Release: Marvel Film to Not Release on JioHotstar Anytime Soon?

Even though Marvel had failed to score a blockbuster with "New Avengers" (Thunderbolts*) starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and others, the movie managed to impress die-hard fans of Marvel Entertainment, and despite neutral fans giving it a miss in the theaters, there is enough excitement surrounding the film's digital release.

Like with most Hollywood movies, Thunderbolts* made its digital debut soon after creating a splash at the box office. Prime Video, Apple TV+, and other platforms made the Marvel film available for rent in the US region. However, there is currently no information available regarding the movie's release date on Disney+.

Thunderbolts OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Marvel Movie Online for Free?

Typically, it will take somewhere between two to three months for any Marvel movie to eventually land on Disney+ and on JioHotstar in India. If one takes the release date of Thunderbolts into account, the movie was released on 2nd May in theaters worldwide, and going by this, fans can expect this superhero film to land on JioHotstar (Disney+) sometime in August.

The exact date is not yet revealed by Disney+, but it might be planned in such a way that the attention does not deviate from Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which will be released on the 25th of July in theaters worldwide. Therefore, you may anticipate the movie to be available for free streaming on OTT, potentially in the fourth week of August.

Coming to Marvel's slate of releases, barring Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Marvel doesn't have any theatrical releases lined up for the rest of the year, and their next release will be Avengers: Doomsday in December next year. But they will have Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing mid-2026 and a lot of exciting TV shows planned.