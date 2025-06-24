Thug Life OTT Release: Netflix Decides Final Streaming Date, Cuts Rs. 20 Crore in Deal!

One of the biggest disasters in Tamil cinema in recent times was Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Released amid many expectations, Thug Life failed to reach the audience's expectations and disappointed even die-hard fans of Kamal and Mani Ratnam. The comparison of Thug Life with Nayagan was inevitable, and even though it's impossible to live up to what the iconic duo created with their previous work, Thug Life's failure has nothing to do with those who want to compare the movie with Nayagan.

Thug Life OTT Release: Netflix Finalizes Release Date?

Simply, Thug Life didn't work in the story and the screenplay department. The first half was engaging to some extent, but the latter half faltered badly. Moreover, AR Rahman's least impactful BGM did not contribute to the success of Thug Life, leaving a negative impression and significantly disappointing the audience. During the promotions, Kamal Haasan boasted about convincing Netflix to sign an 8-week OTT deal.

After the debacle, there were multiple reports of Netflix demanding a cut in the digital deal and also deciding to release the film in under four weeks. Now, speculations are rife that the OTT platform reportedly cut down Rs. 20 crores from the initially agreed deal and finalized streaming for Rs. 110 crores.

Also, it's expected that Netflix will release Thug Life within a 4-week window. This means that fans can expect Kamal Haasan's film to start streaming on July 4th, which is a Friday, or it may also be available earlier on July 2nd or 3rd. Overall, this outcome is unlikely to be favorable for Kamal Haasan or Mani Ratnam, and the latest update regarding Thug Life's OTT release may cause even more disappointment.