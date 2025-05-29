Thudarum OTT Release: At What Time Does Mohanlal's Film Stream on JioHotstar?

Mohanlal is the star of 2025. The actor broke his flop streak from the past few years and emerged as Malayalam cinema's biggest hero ever. Even before, Mohanlal was enjoying a phenomenal run of hits, and he was the first Kerala hero to create box-office records.

Now, in 2025, Mohanlal scored two back-to-back hits, one bigger than the other, in L2: Empurran and Thudarum, respectively. With L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal managed to achieve the pan-Indian dream that Malayalam cinema has had for a long time. Despite Empurran's lackluster box office performance outside Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the movie generated enough buzz to demonstrate that Malayalam cinema is capable of producing commercial films comparable to those in Tollywood.

But what surprised me the most after L2:Empuraan was Thudarum, a film that didn't really receive much promotion from either Mohanlal or from the team. They may have been so confident in the story that they thought Thudarum would work no matter what, or they just didn't have time to promote it.

Whatever the reason, the risk of releasing a small film like Thudarum immediately after L2:Empuraan proved to be highly profitable. Thudarum not only managed to emerge victorious, but it also created a box-office storm. The movie managed to gross more than Rs.250 crores worldwide and also emerged as the first Malayalam movie to cross Rs.100 crores in collections in Kerala alone.

Not just that, Thudarum ran successfully at the box office for a long time, and it ended up giving a giant relief to theaters in Kerala.

Thudarum OTT Release Details:

Due to Thudarum's significant success, JioHotstar, a streaming platform, reversed course and permitted the movie to continue its successful run in theaters. They didn't rush the movie to stream on OTT, and as a result, Thudarum's OTT release was postponed to some extent.

Now, Mohanlal's film will start streaming on JioHotstar from May 30th. Now, Thudarum will be available from 12:00 AM IST on the 30th. For international releases, Disney+ JioHotstar follows Pacific Time for the release. But, for South Indian content, they follow IST, as the majority of the audiences viewing the movies come from India.

Data suggests that Thudarum will perform well on OTT, given the popularity of family content on streaming platforms.