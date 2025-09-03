The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 9 Review: Belly’s Heartbreak Deepens in Last Call

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been building toward heartbreak, and Episode 9, titled “Last Call,” finally brings all the simmering emotions to a boil. It is an episode filled with confessions, fights, regrets, and shattered dreams. Every character finds themselves standing at a crossroads, forced to face the consequences of choices that cannot be undone.

The story begins with Conrad’s long-awaited confession of love. His timing could not have been worse, as Belly is only days away from marrying Jeremiah. What could have been a heartfelt moment instead spirals into chaos. Jeremiah, unable to control his anger, lashes out and punches Conrad. The wedding is immediately called off, leaving Belly heartbroken and torn between two brothers who reflect different paths her life could take.

Unable to cope with the weight of it all, Belly escapes to Paris. She hopes distance will bring clarity, but instead Paris delivers disappointment. Her study abroad placement is cancelled, stripping away her dream of a fresh start. To make matters worse, her bag is stolen with the engagement ring still inside. In a tense sequence, she uses an AirTag to track it down and eventually reclaims it, but the relief is hollow. The ring no longer feels like a symbol of love. It has become a reminder of broken promises and choices gone wrong.

Back in Cousins, Jeremiah struggles with regret and silence. His heartbreak over Belly’s departure and his anger at Conrad weigh heavily on him. He has no answers and no energy to fight anymore. Laurel does her best to comfort her daughter from a distance, but even her voice cannot fix what has been broken. The Fisher brothers’ bond seems beyond repair, and Belly’s relationship with both of them remains in tatters.

The most striking scene comes at the airport, where Belly spots Conrad across the terminal. Their eyes meet for a fleeting moment filled with all the emotions left unspoken. It is unclear whether Conrad’s confession was too late or whether it might still hold the possibility of a second chance.

Episode 9 captures the raw essence of heartbreak and indecision. It refuses to offer resolution and instead deepens the tension, setting up a finale that promises to be both emotional and explosive.