Stranger Things 5 OTT Releasing on November 27 on Netflix?

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” are already dejected that it’s all coming to an end this year and that there will be no spin-offs of any of the popular characters present from the TV series. The creators had recently confirmed the same at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) TV Fest.

The Duffer brothers revealed that they have no interest in extending the characters from the show with unwanted spinoffs as all the characters will get proper closure by the end of season 5. While this news will come as a heart-break to die-hard fans of this show, there is good news.

When asked about the fifth season’s release on Netflix, they revealed, “I mean we will see. I will say, it is coming this year. We are coming out this year. We are still a long way, I don’t know why people are applauding. I feel like they are like ‘You made it in three years.’ But yeah, thank you.”

So, fans can definitely expect the show to arrive on Netflix later this year. But, the creators and Netflix executives might decide to split the final season into two parts and release it in separate intervals.

There have also been reports of a possible Netflix leak which stated that “Stranger Things’” fifth season will come out on the 27th of November this year. More suspense surely awaits fans considering the popularity of the Netflix show.

Speaking more about the show on the SCAD TV Fest 2025 panel, the Duffers revealed the emotions they felt during the final day of filming, “It really, for both of us, hit during the last week of filming when we started to wrap our main cast. I think before that, everyone is so invested in the work, and it is so much work.”