Squid Games Season 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Korean Thriller Online?

Netflix's fan-favorite season is back for yet another installment, and this time it promises an even more devastating and thrilling ride for fans. Squid Game, which broke Netflix's viewership records with both its seasons, has announced its return date for a third season, and this time the stakes are only going to get bigger and better.

One sad thing for fans is that this will be the last and final season of Netflix's hit Korean show. What began as something niche and possibly limited to Korean drama fans became the OTT giant's biggest show ever, and that's the power of good storytelling. It can transcend borders so easily, and Squid Game did just that, especially in India.

Once Indians grasped the concept of the first season, Squid Game became unstoppable. The second season, despite not making an impact as strong as the first, was equally impressive from a content standpoint.

Squid Game's Season 1 on Netflix garnered a whopping 265 million views in its entirety, and Season 2 has managed to get 193 million views. Released in December last year, Squid Game 2 was an instant hit that is still being widely talked about by fans.

As expected, Squid Game 2 had a cliffhanger ending, and the show's season 3 will continue from where the second season left off. Netflix recently unveiled a preview of the upcoming season, propelling Gi-Hun (player 456) back into the core of the games, intent on destroying them completely. Haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (player 390), Gi-Hun faces fresh adversity in the Front Man, who infiltrated their rebellion disguised as player 001.

Familiar faces return: The Front Man, Detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124), and the pink guard No-eul. As the suspense builds, the final moments echo with the mysterious cries of a baby.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 27.