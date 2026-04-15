Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Mystery Thriller Online

The Mollywood mystery thriller Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu has started streaming on JioHotstar from April 15, 2026, marking its digital debut on the occasion of the Vishu festival.

Directed by debutant Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, the film stars Askar Ali in the lead role, along with Vineeth Kumar and Sidharth Bharathan in key roles. After a modest theatrical run, the film is now available to a wider audience on OTT.

The movie can be streamed in Malayalam, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to viewers across different regions.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is based on the director’s own short film Sambhavam, which has been expanded into a full-length feature. The story revolves around three Kerala police officers who enter a restricted forest near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border to search for a missing colleague. However, what begins as a routine mission soon turns into a strange and mysterious experience as they encounter unusual events and find themselves trapped in a repeating time loop.

The film also features supporting performances by Assim Jamal and Senthil Krishna. It is produced under Nalla Cinema Productions, with music composed by Godwin Thomas.

Despite collecting around Rs. 5–6 crore at the box office, the film gained attention for its unique concept. With its OTT release now underway, the response from a broader audience is keenly awaited.