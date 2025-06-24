Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: Netflix to Drop Ajay Devgn Film 24 Hours Ahead of Schedule

OTT platform Netflix has decided to drop a surprise for fans of Ajay Devgn and those eagerly awaiting the release of the Bollywood movie Raid 2. Initially scheduled to release on June 27, the sequel to the 2018-hit Raid is all set to land on Netflix a day earlier.

On the Netflix app, in the Coming Soon section, one can find the OTT update for Raid 2. It shows "Coming This Thursday," which means that the Ajay Devgn starrer will be out on the platform starting from June 26th. As is customary with every Netflix release, Raid 2 will debut at 12:30 PM IST on the 26th. However, it remains uncertain whether there will be any changes to the release timings for Raid 2.

The Ajay Devgn film managed to make good money at the North Indian and overseas box office, even surpassing the prestigious Rs.200-crore mark. Due to the sequel formula, Raid 2 worked big time despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Those who greatly appreciated Ajay's role in the first installment believed that the director emphasized the hero character and crafted certain scenes, rather than concentrating on the plot.

Despite being a valid critique, this has become the norm in Bollywood, and it will be interesting to see how OTT audiences receive Raid 2. Normally, streaming audiences are people who expect good drama out of the content they are watching, and in this department, Raid 2 scores high.

The drama between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's characters emerges as one of the main highlights of the movie, and if this sentiment resonates with streaming fans, Raid 2 will create quite a bit of a storm in its OTT run as well.