Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: Countdown Begins for Ajay Devgn's Super-Hit on Netflix!

There is one movie that people have been waiting for its streaming release for nearly a month, and that's Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. A sequel to the 2018-hit movie Raid, starring Ajay Devgn as honest and sincere Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik, the sequel ups the ante and increases the stakes, where Amay takes on Riteish Deshmukh's corrupt politician.

Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: Netflix Announces Streaming Date!

Despite doing more fan service than expected, Raid 2 ended up being a great hit at the box office. While the original focused on the raids and the subsequent tension that followed, the sequel attempts to find a balance between action and character development. highlighting Ajay's character while focusing on the plot and what it tries to achieve. Those who missed out on watching Raid 2 in the theaters are now awaiting its OTT release.

The digital rights were bagged by Netflix for a significant price, and for a while, there have been rumors about the OTT giant releasing the film. Despite the lack of official confirmation, reports suggest that Netflix will release the movie on June 27th. It's expected of the platform to make an announcement anytime soon, and this date acts as a countdown for fans who are waiting with excitement over the film.