Prince and Family OTT Release: Zee5 Locks Streaming Date for Dileep's Film!

Generally, it will be easy for streaming giants to get the deal signed for Malayalam movies compared to, say, big-budgeted Telugu and Tamil films, which made little to no profits and were made on huge budgets. But, of late, even Malayalam films seemed to be struggling to land on a good deal with a streaming partner. It's safe to say that streaming has replaced TV rights, and every single producer wants to release his film only after having a proper OTT deal signed.

It looks like some Malayalam films that didn't have an OTT deal signed are now looking at Zee5 as one of their better options, and even the streaming platform looks interested in acquiring and building its Malayalam repertoire. Typically, JioHotstar and SonyLIV are two platforms that consistently showcase good Malayalam films, and now Zee5 has most likely joined the list.

After Bazooka, Zee5 has come on board to release Dileep's recent film Prince and Family. The film received good applause from audiences during the theatrical run as they enjoyed the actor playing a role that's most suited for him. Dileep is known for his family dramas, and with Prince and Family, he gave a fresh dose of the same to fans of Malayalam cinema.

Those who missed watching Prince and Family in theaters are waiting for the streaming debut of Prince and Family. After negotiations, it looks like there is an official OTT partner for the film. Zee5 has reportedly bagged the rights to Prince and Family, and the movie will be streaming from June 20th on the same. This film has the potential to become one of the most loved Malayalam movies on streaming, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to this film.