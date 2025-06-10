Bhopal Leopards' owner confident as the franchise seeks Madhya Pradesh League glory

Gwalior, June 10 (IANS) Bhopal Leopards might have lost the Madhya Pradesh League final in 2024, but the side is determined to turn things around this year as the season gets underway on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur.

The Bhopal Leopards will kick off their 2025 campaign on June 13 against the Jabalpur Royal Lions. The team has been rigorously preparing for the season, with focused net sessions under floodlights to simulate match conditions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the net sessions, Bhopal Leopards owner Mr. Abhishek Mohan Gupta said, "We've been able to practice well with our squad since we have got a lot of time this year. We have practiced well on the ground with floodlights on and are confident for our campaign."

Having narrowly missed the title last year, the Bhopal Leopards have strategically strengthened their roster, aiming for a more balanced and formidable side.

"This year, we are all focused on going one step further and finishing where we left off last year. We are focused on strengthening our squad and getting people for different roles. We are a more balanced side this year, and I feel we have had a lot of time to prepare for the Madhya Pradesh League, and I think these things will help us finish the tournament at the top," said Abhishek Mohan Gupta.

The Bhopal Leopard owner also spoke about the vision of the franchise. "The vision for Bhopal Leopards is that we play with passion, we play with pride, and give our 110% on the ground. We always focus on process, and I think once the process is in the right place, results are bound to come," he said.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of the MP Cricket Association, the Madhya Pradesh League will get underway on June 12.

Men's teams:

Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women’s teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.