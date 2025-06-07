Prince and Family OTT Release: No Takers for Dileep's Sleeper Hit?

Malayalam cinema is known for its rooted dramas and its ability to make audiences move with simplistic storytelling. Despite other industries joining the pan-India trend, which often resulted in more failures than successes, Malayalam cinema remains unwavering and continues to inspire awe and surprise in the world.

Sure, there is an occasional L2:Empuraan that shows pan-India ambition, but a rooted film like Thudarum ends up being a bigger blockbuster than Empuraan, and that demonstrates the power of Malayalam cinema. Irrespective of stardom, all heroes tend to do rooted dramas, and one such film that has come in recent times from Kerala is Prince and Family.

It was Dileep's 150th film, and debutant director Binto Stephen has portrayed him in a way that Kerala audiences have always loved seeing him in. Dileep has established himself through his portrayal of relatable, everyday roles. Seeing the actor in a similar role as Prince Chakkalakkal in Prince and Family is a delight for his fans, and the movie ended up being a smash hit at the box office. Now, those who missed watching the film in the theaters are waiting for its OTT release.

Prince and Family OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

Prince and Family was released on May 9th in theaters, and going by the typical four-week theatrical run, the movie should have been out on OTT by this weekend. However, there is no update on whether any streaming platform has purchased the streaming rights for the film. Typically, Malayalam movies go to JioHotstar or SonyLIV, going by the recent trends, but these two platforms are also taking into consideration the widespread appeal of these films if they end up on their space.

Even though Dileep and his movies are quite popular in Kerala, his appeal stops there, and it's highly doubtful that these streaming platforms would consider purchasing rights to Prince and Family. In all likelihood, Prince and Family will go to a locally popular streaming platform like Manorama MAX.

If all goes well, fans can expect an update very soon from the makers on the film's OTT release.