The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence: Where to Watch 2025 Emmy Winning OTT Shows

The 2025 Emmy Awards spotlighted some of the most groundbreaking shows on television, with three series dominating the night. Adolescence, The Pitt and The Studio emerged as the major winners. For viewers in India eager to catch these acclaimed titles, here is a guide to where they are streaming.

Adolescence

The limited series Adolescence swept its category, winning Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series along with awards for Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Directing and Writing. At just 15, Owen Cooper made history as the youngest ever Emmy winner in a major acting category. The show, lauded for its daring single-take episodes and its gripping story of a 13-year-old accused of murder, has captured global attention.

Where to Watch in India: Streaming on Netflix.

The Pitt

This medical drama proved one of the night’s most powerful winners, earning Outstanding Drama Series. Actor Noah Wyle claimed his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor, cementing the show as essential viewing. Focused on frontline healthcare workers and the ethical dilemmas they face, the series blends intensity with heart.

Where to Watch in India: Streaming on JioHotstar.

The Studio

On the comedy front, The Studio claimed the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Seth Rogen earned Best Actor in a Comedy for his role, adding star power to a show already praised for its wit and behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment world.

Where to Watch in India: Streaming on Apple TV+.