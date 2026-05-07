Papam Prathap OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Telugu Comedy Drama

Papam Prathap is getting ready for its OTT release after receiving a positive response in theatres. The Telugu comedy-drama was released in cinemas on April 17, 2026, and impressed audiences with its mix of romance, emotions, and village-based storytelling.

The film is written and directed by S. P. Durga Naresh and stars Thiruveer and Payal Radhakrishna in the lead roles.

According to an official update from ETV Win, Papam Prathap will start streaming on May 7, 2026. The movie combines romance, comedy, and family emotions in a simple rural backdrop.

The story follows Prathap, who has loved Bujjamma since childhood. After many years, he finally wins her love and the two get married. However, their happiness does not last long as misunderstandings begin to create problems in their relationship. Soon after the wedding, Bujjamma leaves for her parents’ home without clearly explaining the reason, which creates curiosity around the story.

The movie has received a good response from viewers for its emotional scenes, comedy, and performances. Many audience members appreciated the fresh village setting, clean humor, and realistic husband-wife emotions. The performances of Thiruveer and Ajay Ghosh were especially praised by viewers.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Raasi, Devi Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, Raghu Babu, and others in important supporting roles.

With its emotional story and entertaining moments, Papam Prathap is expected to attract more viewers after its OTT release on ETV Win.