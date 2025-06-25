Panchayat Season 4 OTT: Why Fans are Frustrated with Prime Video Show?

Ensuring a web series caters to all audiences is a challenging task, and a streaming platform strives to create content that appeals to a broad audience. Such an approach not only increases the subscriptions but can also make them loyal customers, provided the content keeps delivering.

The same happened with Panchayat, the Prime Video show that worked wonders. It is also important to note that Prime collaborated with The Viral Fever to create this content, which is widely popular across the country. When they got together to tell a genuine tale titled Panchayat, it didn't take much time for fans to start loving the same. The first season was a smash hit, and it attracted immense viewership.

Panchayat Season 4 OTT: Fans Disappointed with the Show

The third season of Panchayat is often regarded as the best overall, and there was significant anticipation for the show's fourth season due to it coinciding with election time. As promised, Panchayat makers delivered when it came to giving enough drama in the show, but what they left behind was what made Panchayat outstanding in the first place—the rooted and simplistic setting laced with humor.

Also, there is one more reason why Panchayat 4 has been getting mixed reviews, and it is the show's final episode. The final episode ended on a cliffhanger, making it evident that the makers want to keep the show going for years to come; however, this decision did not sit right with most fans, who felt disconnected from the way it concluded.

If one takes a look at Panchayat 4's last episode, "Dabdaba's rating on IMDB," it's the lowest the show's finales have ever gotten. The rating currently stands at 8.4, and it could further go down owing to how mixed the ratings so far have been. Fans are disappointed with Panchayat 4, and their reactions show it.