Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release: World Music Day Gets Even Better with Latest Update!

If there is one show that has truly resonated with Indian audiences up North, it has to be Panchayat. Right from the moment it dropped on OTT giant Prime Video until the end of its third season, Panchayat has become a true phenomenon in terms of pop culture, especially in North India.

One of the main reasons Panchayat succeeded is its music. The show's creators have been keen on making the soundtrack appeal to most viewers since season one, and season four may be no different. On the occasion of World Music Day, Panchayat Season 4 has released three songs for fans to enjoy and get ready for the wholesome ride ahead.

Panchayat Season 4 OTT: Banger Album is Out!

It's a known fact that Panchayat Season 4 is coming to Prime on June 24, and now the songs are out on all music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music, and more.

Let's take a look at the names of the songs.

1) Saavdhani Hati by Anuraj Saikia, Romy, and Juno

2) Generator Song by Anuraj Saikia, Aanand Bajpai, and Juno

3) Dekh Tamasha, by Anuraj Saikia, Divya Kumar, and Juno

As promised in the previous three seasons, Panchayat season 4 is ensuring that they will entertain audiences big time with the music first, and the recently released songs just prove the same. While Paatal Lok's season 2 managed to surpass the impact of its predecessor, if there is one show that will appeal to the masses in the Indian streaming space, it is Panchayat, which explains the high anticipation surrounding it.