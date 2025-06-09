Padakkalam OTT Release: Malayalam Supernatural Comedy to Stream from June 10?

For long, Malayalam cinema has become famous for producing quality content that's impossible for other industries to try and replicate. While other language movies are running behind the highly difficult Rs.1000 crore goal, Malayalam movies are trying to keep their stories rooted and attract audiences from the whole of India towards them.

This was evident with the latest hit from the state of Kerala—Thudarum. Starring the legendary Mohanlal, Thudarum surpassed everybody's expectations and ended up being one of the biggest hits ever in Mollywood. Thudarum was made on a modest budget, and it ended up as the biggest hit in terms of ROI. Mohanlal, who tried to score a giant hit with L2: Empuraan, achieved a double bonanza with Thudarum.

There were good expectations for the film, but not even the biggest trade pundit expected Thudarum to rake in giant bucks at the South Indian box office. The Malayalam movie industry is one where good films will be revered, and this is reflected in collections as well.

One such movie to have come from the state of Kerala in recent times is Padakkalam. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role, Padakkalam is a supernatural comedy thriller where a bunch of students who believe that their professor has sorcery powers set out to find the truth behind it, and what ends up happening is a series of fun-filled scenes.

Padakkalam was released on May 8, 2025, in the theaters and opened up to a good response from the audiences. Even though it didn't end up being a huge hit, it made just enough to prove why Malayalam cinema is the best when it comes to appreciating movies despite the genre.

Padakkalam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie?

After enjoying its theatrical run, Padakkalam gears up for its streaming release. JioHotstar has secured the movie's streaming rights, and Padakkalam will commence its entertainment for streaming audiences on June 10. It will be interesting to see how moviegoers will react to this different comedy attempt from director Manu Swaraj.