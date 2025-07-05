Narivetta OTT Release: SonyLIV to Also Take Up Mammotty's Bazooka? Here's What We Know

Malayalam films are in an intriguing phase right now. This year has been a widely successful year for the industry, with multiple movies ending up as huge blockbusters. But the OTT deals for the respective hits have emerged as tricky. While the films that had surpassed box-office expectations did manage to land exciting deals with OTT platforms, movies that had collected just enough to be called a hit and not created a rage on social media have been finding it hard to receive offers from streaming platforms.

Take Narivetta, for instance; the movie took quite a while to find a streaming partner and finally locked SonyLIV to be its digital home. Released in the third week of May, Narivetta impressed audiences and ended up collecting Rs.30 crores at the box office while being made on a budget of around Rs.10 crores.

Narivetta OTT Release on SonyLIV: What About Mammotty's Bazooka?

In every way, Narivetta should be considered a major blockbuster, but its reach was limited to just Kerala. This could be one of the reasons why it took time for the makers to crack a deal that everybody was comfortable with, and finally SonyLIV jumped on board. Of late, SonyLIV has managed to grab some intriguing Malayalam films their way.

For a long time, JioHotstar has always been the home for outstanding Malayalam cinema, but that is slowly shifting now. SonyLIV started this year with Rekhachithram and continued with Alappuzha Gymkhana; now, with Narivetta, they have made their intentions very clear when it comes to movies from Kerala.

Narivetta starts streaming from July 11th on SonyLIV, and with that being said, the fate of two Mammotty movies still hangs in the balance. There were reports of Z5 (Zee5) taking care of Bazooka, but there was no progress, and with the amount of anticipation that's surrounding the Mammotty film, will SonyLIV step up and end the issue once and for all? This remains the big question.