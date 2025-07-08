Moonwalk Movie OTT Release: Underrated Malayalam Film is a Must-Watch on JioHotstar!

The Malayalam movie industry is in an exciting phase at the moment with back-to-back hits to their names. Box-office metrics and the number of footfalls do not directly determine their success. Delivering a quality product with a touching story that lasts a lifetime is the key to their success.

Irrespective of how a film performs at the box office, the OTT releases for Malayalam movies aren't happening at the right time. Many films are waiting in the wings to be released digitally, except for a few big releases that have become phenomena on social media, and one such film is Vindo AK's directorial debut, Moonwalk.

Moonwalk Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

A group of young boys in Kerala, inspired by Michael Jackson, aspire to learn his breakdancing technique and achieve success in the entertainment industry. The film narrated their journey and their friendship in a lighthearted and simplistic tone. Lijo Jose Pellissery, the most renowned filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, presents Moonwalk.

Lijo's name was enough for movie buffs to catch this film digitally. Additionally, the presence of all newcomer actors in the film attracted attention. The exceptional talent of the newcomer actors was on full display in the film. Moonwalk, set in the 1980s in Kerala, garnered appreciation for its original narrating style. Despite the film's lackluster reception from audiences during its theatrical run, it can definitely receive a lot of applause in its streaming debut.

Moonwalk made its debut on July 8th at 12 pm IST on JioHotstar, and it remains to be seen if audiences embrace the film for its heartfelt content or not.