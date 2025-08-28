Metro In Dino OTT Release: At What Time Does the Film Stream?

Anurag Basu’s musical romantic drama Metro In Dino is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix from midnight IST on August 29, 2025. Fans can look forward to streaming this urban love anthology right as the clock strikes 12, giving a perfect start to the weekend with stories of love, heartbreak, and heartfelt connections in fast paced cities.

The film originally released in theatres on July 4 and features a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It follows intertwined love stories across bustling metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, exploring emotional connections at different stages of life.

While its box office performance was modest with a total gross of around 52 crore, the film struck a chord with audiences through its heartfelt storytelling and memorable soundtrack by Pritam. Now it gets a second life online where viewers can immerse themselves in its emotional depth and musical moments from the comfort of home.

If you missed it in theatres or want to revisit the characters and their stories, set your alarms for 12:00 AM IST on August 29 and head to Netflix to catch Metro In Dino. It is the kind of film that resonates long after the credits roll, especially when watched in the quiet comfort of your own living room