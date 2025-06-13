Maaman OTT Release Postponed? Suspense Surrounds Soori's Film Streaming Date

Tamil actor Soori has quickly proved his mettle as an actor after impressing Tamil audiences for over a decade with his impeccable comedy timing. Thanks to Vetri Maaran and his vision to see the comedian as a serious actor, Soori got the chance to dive into something deep and emotional within himself, and out came Viduthalai.

Leaving everything aside, the major plus point about Viduthalai was Soori's honest performance, and he maintained the same for the entirety of both films. Since the success of Viduthalai, the Tamil actor has been flooded with multiple offers as the lead actor, and even though little has worked and gone his way, Soori continues to shine as a lead actor.

The recent film that Soori acted in was Maaman. It shows how an uncle and nephew overcome their troubled past with love. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Soori delivered a grounded performance in the family entertainer film.

Maaman OTT Release: Zee5 (Z5) Postponed Streaming Release?

Released on May 16th, Maaman opened up to decent reviews from critics and audiences, but the theatrical applause wasn't there for the film. It could very well be due to the massive success of Tourist Family and how it continued to bring people to the theaters even after three weeks.

As a result, Maaman, another rooted family drama, might have struggled to attract fans despite Soori, Aishwarya, and legendary actor Raj Kiran playing important roles. This is also one of the reasons why Maaman is among the most anticipated movies to come on OTT.

For now, there is no fixed date for Maaman's release, but the digital rights of the film were bagged by Zee5 (now Z5), and the film completes its four-week theatrical window by this week. The movie's release on Z5 this weekend would have been ideal, but due to the many releases, Maaman may have been delayed.

Fans can expect Maaman to be available on Z5 by 20th June, and the streaming platform might announce this soon.