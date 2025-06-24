Maaman OTT Release Confirmed? Soori Film's Likely Streaming Date Revealed!

For a while, Tamil actor Soori has been impressing audiences across South India with his unique choice of scripts and roles. As someone who had started off as a comedian, Soori soon turned out to be a versatile actor by showcasing his acting prowess across genres. It started off with Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai, and it didn't take much time for directors and producers to start bombarding the actor with good roles.

Maaman OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Soori's Film?

One thing is clear with Soori. He will pick roles that are rooted and grounded in reality. All his script choices prove the same, and his recent release, Maaman, also falls into the same category. The story of Maaman revolves around an uncle and his nephew as they attempt to reconnect while overcoming their family trauma.

The film, released mid-May, has been waiting for its OTT release for a long time, and finally we have a solid update on when the movie is going to be streamed. Z5 (previously Zee5) acquired Maaman's digital rights, and they are planning to release the film digitally on June 27.

An official confirmation is awaited, but multiple reports reveal that the Soori film is all set to go live from the aforementioned date on Z5.