Lokah OTT Update: When Will Dulquer Salmaan Reveal Streaming Date After Rs.300 Cr Record?

When Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra crossed the Rs.300 crore mark worldwide, fans immediately began speculating about its OTT release. The film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan and led by Kalyani Priyadarshan, has rewritten box office history to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever made.

Released on August 28, 2025, Lokah has enjoyed an exceptional run thanks to strong word-of-mouth buzz, striking visuals, and repeat audiences. According to trade trackers, the film’s global earnings stand at Rs.300.33 crore, making it not just the biggest Malayalam film but also one of the highest-grossing South Indian films of the year. It has also achieved the distinction of being the highest-grossing female-led film in Kerala’s history.

Despite its overwhelming theatrical success, there has been no official word on when Lokah will make its digital debut. Earlier reports suggested that the film would release on streaming platforms like Netflix or JioHotstar by late September, but those predictions turned out to be inaccurate.

Dulquer himself clarified on social media that Lokah would not be releasing on OTT anytime soon, signaling the team’s intent to maximize its theatrical revenue before going digital.

With Diwali and other major releases approaching, industry chatter has grown louder about the potential announcement of an OTT date. Some reports indicate that October 20 could be a possible streaming window, though the makers have yet to confirm any details.

For now, Lokah continues to draw audiences to theatres, and Dulquer Salmaan appears in no hurry to rush its OTT release. The movie’s record-breaking run gives the makers complete control over the timing and platform of its digital release. Fans remain eager for an update, and all eyes are on Dulquer as anticipation builds for the film’s next big milestone online.