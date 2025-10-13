Lokah OTT Suspense Ends? Superhero Flick Set to Stream From This Date

After smashing box office records, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now gearing up for its digital debut. Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film is set to begin streaming on October 20, 2025, on JioHotstar.

The movie performed phenomenally well in theaters, becoming the first Malayalam film to cross the 300 crore mark worldwide. Its success not only thrilled fans but also laid the foundation for a new cinematic universe under the Lokah banner. With its theatrical run now complete, the film is ready to reach audiences across India and abroad.

When Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra arrives on JioHotstar, viewers will be able to experience the full superhero spectacle from the comfort of home. The OTT release is also happening earlier than expected, as most South Indian films usually maintain a four-week theatrical window before going digital.

Building on the success of the first film, the makers have confirmed Lokah Chapter 2: When Legends Chill Michael and Charlie. The sequel will bring back Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie and introduce Tovino Thomas as Michael, setting up a new arc in the growing Lokah universe.

From its captivating story to its record-breaking box office performance, Lokah Chapter 1 has captured the imagination of audiences. Its arrival on OTT is now one of the most awaited releases, as fans look forward to revisiting their favorite moments and exploring hidden details ahead of the next installment in the saga.