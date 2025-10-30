Lokah OTT Release: At What Time Will This Superhero Flick Land on Netflix?

After a successful theatrical run, the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix this weekend. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas in lead roles, the film has been one of the most talked-about regional releases of the year.

According to Netflix India’s latest update, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra will begin streaming from Friday, October 31, 2025, at 12:00 AM IST. This global release timing ensures that both Indian and international audiences can tune in simultaneously, a move that highlights the growing worldwide interest in Malayalam cinema.

The film follows Chandra, a young woman who discovers she possesses ancient cosmic powers tied to her lineage. As she struggles to understand her abilities, she becomes entangled in a conflict between science and faith. Directed by Alphonse Joseph, Lokah blends mythological elements with futuristic visuals, creating a cinematic universe unlike anything previously seen in Malayalam cinema.

Critics and audiences alike praised the film for its stunning world-building, emotional storytelling and strong performances. The digital release is expected to help the movie reach a wider audience, particularly among viewers who missed its theatrical run earlier this year.

With its OTT debut, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra marks the beginning of what the makers call India’s first interconnected superhero saga in regional cinema. Fans can expect bonus content, including behind-the-scenes interviews and concept art, to be featured on Netflix following the release.

So, if you missed Lokah in theatres, this weekend is the perfect chance to stream it from the comfort of your home and witness the rise of Malayalam cinema’s newest superhero universe.