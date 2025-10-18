Lokah OTT Release Finally Locked? Here's What We Know

After breaking box office records and becoming a cultural sensation, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now set for its much-awaited digital release. The Malayalam superhero fantasy, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, will stream on JioHotstar, with the makers officially confirming the platform partnership.

Although the team has not yet announced a specific release date, reports indicate that the film will likely begin streaming on October 20, 2025. Earlier speculation had suggested an October 17 release, but the latest updates from industry insiders point to the 20th as the confirmed date. The studio even teased fans with a cryptic social media post that read, “The beginning of a new universe: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra coming soon.”

The film’s theatrical performance has been extraordinary. Released on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1 grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date. Its success went beyond Kerala, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi performing strongly as well. The movie’s unique mix of fantasy, mythology, and emotion connected with audiences across India, turning it into a defining moment for regional cinema.

With its OTT release approaching, Lokah Chapter 1 is expected to attract a massive viewership online. Streaming on JioHotstar will allow fans who missed the theatrical experience to enjoy the film in high quality from their homes. The digital debut also marks a crucial step toward the highly anticipated sequel, Lokah Chapter 2, which has already been hinted at by Dulquer Salmaan and the creators.

The arrival of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra on streaming platforms will once again transport audiences into its visually rich universe filled with mythic storytelling and emotional depth. As fans await the official date, the excitement continues to build, with many already counting down the days until the next chapter in the Lokah saga begins.