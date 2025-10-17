Lokah Not on OTT Yet? Fans Angry Over Repeated Delays

Over the past few weeks, several media outlets suggested that the makers had finalized an OTT release date. However, there has been no official confirmation from the production team or any streaming platform. With the festival season passing and no update in sight, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Directed by Vinay Govind, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stars Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan and has been praised for its ambitious storytelling and mythological world-building. The film was a major hit in theatres, and its digital release has been among the most anticipated in recent Malayalam cinema.

Many believed the film would stream on a leading platform such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ Hotstar, given its scale and popularity. But with the makers staying silent, speculation continues that the delay could be due to ongoing negotiations over digital rights.

On social media, fans have voiced their frustration, with some calling the delay unnecessary and others demanding transparency. One user posted, “They said October 17, and now there’s no update at all. The wait is getting annoying.”

The lack of clarity has also fueled rumors that the delay might be linked to promotional plans for Lokah Chapter 2, which was recently teased by Dulquer and Tovino. If true, the makers could be planning a coordinated announcement for both films.

For now, the suspense around Lokah’s OTT release continues. While the movie’s theatrical run was a massive success, the repeated postponements have tested the patience of eager fans waiting to watch it at home.

#Lokah OTT won’t be releasing in the next 2 weeks — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) October 15, 2025

#Lokah OTT pushed back a week once again ?? Looks like dual licensing process happening — A5L@M_MDK_03 (@a5lam_mdk03) October 15, 2025

#Lokah OTT release delayed 🥲 — Gibin Biju (@GibinBiju11) October 15, 2025