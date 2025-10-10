Kurukshetra Part 1 OTT Review: Netflix's Ambitious Retelling Wobbles in Depth

Netflix’s Kurukshetra arrives as one of the most ambitious Indian mythological retellings in recent memory, attempting to bring the Mahabharata to life in a high-quality animated format. Part 1 of the series covers the early stages of the war, focusing on the tension, morality, and divine philosophy that surround the great battle of Kurukshetra. With nine episodes, the series delves into themes of duty, power, sacrifice, and destiny, and tries to reimagine the epic in a way that resonates with modern viewers.

The series opens with a powerful narration by Gulzar, whose deep voice sets the tone for the philosophical weight of the story. His words remind viewers that Kurukshetra is not just a battlefield of warriors but also a battlefield of the mind and spirit. It is about the choices one makes and the conflicts that arise between morality and duty. This reflective opening instantly establishes the gravity that the show aims to maintain throughout its run.

Visually, Kurukshetra makes a strong impression. The animation is striking, with sweeping battle sequences and well-designed characters that bring energy to the screen. The war scenes, though stylized, capture the chaos and emotion of combat effectively. The series has been made available in multiple Indian languages, allowing it to reach audiences across regions. The overall visual tone feels grand and cinematic, and the production design gives it a level of polish rarely seen in Indian animated storytelling.

One of the series’ biggest strengths lies in its willingness to humanize the larger-than-life characters of the Mahabharata. Arjuna’s doubts, Krishna’s wisdom, Dronacharya’s divided loyalties, and Bhishma’s silent suffering are depicted with sincerity.

The emotional arc surrounding Abhimanyu’s tragic death is handled with sensitivity and ensures that viewers feel the cost of the war beyond the spectacle. There are moments where Kurukshetra achieves an almost poetic intensity, especially when Krishna’s philosophy is juxtaposed with the horrors of the battlefield.

However, despite these achievements, Kurukshetra Part 1 falters when it comes to emotional depth and narrative rhythm. Many supporting characters remain underexplored, existing more as symbols than individuals.

While Arjuna and Yudhishthira receive attention, other pivotal figures such as Karna, Bhishma, and Duryodhana lack the emotional layering that their arcs deserve. The show’s ambition to present 18 unique perspectives is not fully realized in this first installment, resulting in a narrow focus that slightly limits the storytelling potential.

The pacing, too, feels uneven. While the battle sequences are engaging, the transitions between action and introspection sometimes feel abrupt. The dialogue-heavy sections, though philosophically rich, occasionally slow the momentum.

Some of the voice performances beyond Gulzar’s narration also fail to capture the required intensity, leaving certain scenes emotionally flat. Gulzar’s presence elevates the material significantly, but the rest of the voice cast doesn’t always match his gravitas.

Still, there is no denying that Kurukshetra is a daring experiment. It brings mythological storytelling into a visual space that Indian audiences are not entirely used to. The creators deserve credit for attempting to give one of India’s greatest epics a modern visual identity. The themes of inner conflict, righteousness, and fate are universal, and when the show leans into those, it finds moments of brilliance.

In the end, Kurukshetra Part 1 is a promising but uneven beginning. It captures the grandeur of the Mahabharata but only scratches the surface of its emotional and philosophical complexity. For viewers who love mythology, the series is a fresh and visually impressive experience that deserves a watch.

Yet, for it to achieve true greatness, future parts will need to dig deeper into the psyche of its characters and deliver more emotional resonance. With its bold start, Kurukshetra lays the groundwork for what could become India’s defining animated mythological saga if it continues to evolve with more heart and clarity.