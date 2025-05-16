Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar's Patriotic Drama to Stream Early on JioHotstar?

Akshay Kumar has consistently demonstrated his dominance in patriotic films in recent times. In the past decade, there isn't an actor who made as many rousing, patriotic dramas as him. While some movies had worked exceptionally, some had tanked at the box office. But Akshay didn't flinch and kept on delivering the same dramas for his fans.

The latest to come from Akshay Kumar is Kesari Chapter 2, a stirring courtroom drama where Akshay played the role of C. Sankaran Nair, the INC chief who argued against the British Raj for their brutal act of Jalianwala Bagh, the massacre that will forever haunt the country.

Akshay Kumar's portrayal won the audience's hearts, and ever since the movie's release, fans have been heaping praises on the actor for portraying the role with such grace. Not just Akshay, but even R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday received widespread applause for their acting in the movie. Kesari 2 had to face competition at the box office with Sunny Deol's Jaat.

This is the reason Kesari 2 slowed down and failed to generate significant revenue at the box office. But it's still considered a hit, and those who missed the movie in the theaters are now waiting for its OTT release.

Kesari 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar Movie Online?

Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2's streaming rights are bagged by OTT giant JioHotstar, and even though the deal's details haven't come out yet, it's being reported widely that JioHotstar is looking to release the film very soon on its streaming platform. Initially, when the movie was released, according to the eight-week window rule, Kesari 2 was scheduled to release on June 20th, but speculations are rife that the movie might release by the end of May.