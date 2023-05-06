The Kerala Story's OTT Release Date Confirmed - Deets Inside

Sizzling actress Adah Sharma stars in this week's release The Kerala Story in the lead.

The film was released in theatres on May 5, 2023. The controversial movie talks about women converts joining extremist organizations in Kerala.

The film's digital rights have been bagged by Zee5, and is expected to have a digital release sometime in June.

The third week of June is when the Sudipto Sen directorial is expected to premiere on Zee5 in all major languages, particularly Telugu and Hindi.

