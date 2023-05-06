Ruling Pak alliance doesn't want general polls during sitting Chief Justice's tenure

Islamabad, May 6 (IANS) The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance in Pakistan is ready for early elections but not before September 16 which is the date of retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, state media reported.

An informed PDM source said the ruling coalition would be prepared for an elections date any time after September 16. He also ruled out extending the term of the Parliament as has been indicated in the past by certain ruling coalition leaders, The News reported.

Regarding the elections date, the source said it could be anywhere after September 16. He said the government had the information that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted early elections in order to amend the Constitution for extending the retirement date of judges of the Supreme Court from 65 to 68.

The purpose, the source claims, was to continue with the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan and delay the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as CJP for three years.

"We will not let it happen," the source said, The News reported.

"We will not go beyond August 13," the source said. On August 13, the present National Assembly will complete its term. Going beyond this date, it is said, will badly damage the ruling coalition politically.

If the two sides -- PDM and PTI -- continue to talk to reach an agreement on elections date, dissolution of National Assembly can be possible in July but not in June in any manner, the source said.

It is said the government will not compromise on the budget, which it wants to present and get approved by the Parliament in line with the limitations set by the IMF. The budget, it is said, cannot be left for the caretaker government as the ruling coalition fears the interim regime will not be able to deal with IMF at such a critical juncture where the country cannot be risked to default.

He dispelled the impression a popular elections budget violating terms of the IMF will be presented.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.