The Kerala Story's First Day Collections 

Have you heard about the movie The Kerala Story? The controversial BO release is hogging the limelight all over. After many hurdles, the film was released in theatres on May 5, 2023.

Due to unending controversies, people are becoming so curious and also circumspect.

The afternoon shows of The Kerala Story across the country. Did you know how much the film made on its first day?

The Kerala Story managed to collect Rs 8 cr (Nett.) on opening day at the Indian box office.

It had a fantastic opening at the box office. The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.