Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT Release: JioHotstar On a Roll, Series to Stream from June 20?

The Malayalam film industry has consistently demonstrated that it is a source of high-quality content throughout India, and its movies have repeatedly confirmed this. Irrespective of the box office, movies from Kerala have proved that they are high on drama and plot. Especially after the lockdown, people had begun embracing Malayalam movies rampantly, and it's safe to say that they have created a huge fan base across the country owing to how gripping they can be.

The impact that the Kerala film industry managed to create with their films is now being replicated in their TV shows as well. Barring Hindi, South Indian industries are yet to crack the long-format game, and despite backing from top OTT platforms, they are falling short by a mile.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT: When and Where to Watch?

Another instance was when Malayalam cinema decided to pave the way forward by releasing Kerala Crime Files. The show made its debut in 2023 with an extremely gripping and tight first season that received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Despite the favorable ratings, the show took time to reach fans, and with season 2 coming in a few days, the anticipation is higher than ever.

Set in 2011, Kerala Crime Files follows the murder mystery of a sex worker who was killed in a hotel room. Right from episode 1, the writers decided to plunge audiences into the proceedings and started off the show with a bang. Even though the series feels racy, there were some quiet moments where the viewers can peek into the lives of policemen, who they often see with fear in their eyes.

The second season of Kerala Crime Files will drop on JioHotstar on June 20th, and from the trailer, it's about hunting down one of the police members who is wicked and cruel. The makers revealed the plot, and the show will reveal how the policemen hunted down one of their own toward the end.

Another gripping season is on the cards for fans of crime and police procedurals, and JioHotstar is truly proving to be the home of excellent Malayalam content by releasing back-to-back movies and TV shows.