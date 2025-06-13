Karthika Missing Case OTT Review: Gripping Mystery Thriller is Weekend's Must-Watch!

Nearly three years after the original's theatrical release, the Tamil film Yugi has found a digital home for the Telugu-dubbed version on Aha video. Titled Karthika Missing Case and directed by Zac Harriss, this film instantly becomes a must-watch if all that you are looking for is a crime thriller.

Anandhi, known for her selective roles in Tamil cinema, has also excelled in Tollywood. She is a known face, and directors who want an actress that can show a range of emotions convincingly prefer to take Anandhi. Despite being in the industry for many years, Anandhi has acted in a limited number of films and restricts herself to doing small-scale movies that have high potential.

Karthika Missing Case OTT Review: Anandhi Steals the Show

The Karthika missing case also falls into the same category. Like the Telugu title suggests, a woman named Karthika goes missing, and the team that is determined to find her faces a series of gruesome and mysterious troubles. The film revolves around the unfolding of the process and the ultimate discovery of Karthika.

For a mystery thriller to work, the emotional connection with the audience and how racy the screenplay is are the two most important things. The Karthika Missing Case has a lot of both, and while the ending twists may seem excessive and the middle may feel slow, the film works due to the lead actress's performance.

Also, the film touches upon surrogacy as a subject, and while it doesn't go deep into it, its inclusion also makes for an interesting trope. While watching Karthika Missing Case, one might get the vibes of Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, but Zac Harriss saves his best for the end and provides a gripping thriller that will be worth your time.

Karthika Missing Case is streaming now on Aha Video.